Galaxy Note 10: Here’s what to expect from Samsung’s Unpacked event

August has just begun, and any Galaxy Note fan knows it’s upgrade season. Two days from now, Samsung will launch the latest in the series at the New York’s Barclays Center.

Advertising

The loyal are going to be excited with the new Galaxy Note handset. Every year Samsung tries to make the Galaxy Note a lot better, either by increasing specifications or stretching the screen size. The S Pen, a marquee feature that is exclusive to the Galaxy Note series, has only got better with every new Galaxy Note iteration.

Last year’s model, the Galaxy Note 9 was fast, had a gigantic 6.4-inch display and the iconic S-Pen had gained new capabilities, including the ability to remotely take pictures from the phone or skip songs on Spotify. The Note 9 was a step forward for the Galaxy Note series and a success in the flagship smartphone space.

But this year, Samsung has a mammoth task to live up to consumer expectations with the next Galaxy Note device. Look, the Galaxy Note lineup of phones has a special place among the faithful. The Galaxy Note is and has been Samsung’s most most-advanced smartphone. This phone is endorsed by business executives and power users, and their validation is crucial for the success of the Galaxy Note 10.

Advertising

“Samsung is to deviate from its tried and tested formula of offering a Note device which features like the S-Pen with an enterprise-centric focus. However, there have been some rumours there will be two Note devices which might mean we’ll see two different screen sizes,” says Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight.

Read more: As we wait for Samsung Galaxy Note 10, here is every Galaxy Note device released so far

The thing is, Samsung has played it safe with the Galaxy Note series and the strategy has worked for the company. But consumers now expect Samsung to deliver a phone that is not a small update, but rather a giant leap to the future. The other argument is that Samsung needs to look beyond the enterprise market and that would only happen if it targets mainstream consumers with the Galaxy Note 10. However, that move could cannibalise sales of the flagship Galaxy S10.

Wood said the Galaxy Note customers have always been very loyal and find the S Pen very attractive. Given the competitive intensity of the smartphone market it probably makes sense for Samsung to target lots of market niches and the pen-centric Galaxy Note allows it to do that.

“Samsung is running out of steam with its Note series. It’s been relying on its large screen size and stylus for many years, but most phones have large screens now, and styluses appeal to a limited number of users,” feels Bryan Ma, vice-president of client devices research at IDC.

Ma agrees that Samsung could keep its Note series alive if it wants to cater to those stylus users and Samsung fans, but it’s getting more difficult for the South Korean major to differentiate given how aggressive competitors like Huawei, OPPO, and Xiaomi have been with product development.

It’s not to say that Samsung will fail to wow tech pundits with the Galaxy Note 10. According to the leaks, there will be two Note phones (Note 10 and Note 10+) and both are rumoured to feature edge-to-edge displays, beefy processors, fast connectivity, improved cameras and the upgraded S-Pen. All these features will make loyal Samsung fans happy.

From Samsung’s point of view, the Galaxy Note will always remain a niche device. It’s technically more powerful than the Galaxy S series, but sales of the Galaxy Note don’t really matter. What really matters to Samsung is how to narrate the idea of a phone that truly replace a computer. The Galaxy Note is more of a showcase device that truly puts Samsung on top of the smartphone game.

Though the Galaxy Note 10 will be the focal point at Samsung’s big event, expect a few surprises at the show. Ma predicts Samsung might discuss the Galaxy Fold’s release date, or could launch the long-rumoured Galaxy Book.

While there has been no chatter on the launch of any new service/content developments at the event, but knowing Apple’s increasing interest in services business, Samsung may have something up its sleeves.

Advertising

Disclaimer: The author is in New York at the invite of Samsung India