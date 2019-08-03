Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launch on Aug 7: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will launch on August 7 at the company’s Unpacked event in New York. Ahead of the official debut, we are seeing more leaks around the smartphone. Reports suggest that a bigger Galaxy S10+ will also launch alongside the standard Galaxy S10 and the phones will have 5G variant as well.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has been leaked in images as well, which reveal key specifications such as triple rear camera setup, punch hole display, and more. S Pen will be a big focus and the accessory is said to come in several colour options. Let us take a look at everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Note 10 so far:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 reservations for pre-order open in the US

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 reservations for pre-order are open in the US and will be accepted till 11:59PM ET on August 7. Those who reserve the phone in the US can choose from carriers like T-Mobile, Sprint, A&T, Verizon, etc or simply go for the unlocked variant. The company is offering a trade-in offer as well as $50 instant credit for eligible devices and accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Exynos and not Snapdragon processor in the US?

Samsung typically launches its flagships with the Qualcomm processor in the US and with its own Exynos chipset in the rest of the markets. However, Blass claims that the company might adopt a different strategy in the US and launch the Galaxy Note 10 series with Exynos 9825. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor will reportedly be limited to the Verizon model of the Note10.

“In the US, only Verizon Note10 models will be Qualcomm-powered, and they will be regular Snapdragon 855, NOT SD855+. The other carriers, like the rest of the world, will have Exynos 9825 versions, I’m told,” Blass wrote in his tweet.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: S-Pen

Flipkart recently added a teaser for Galaxy Note 10 series, which showcases an S-Pen hovering above a cut-out camera. This hints at air gestures for the S-Pen. In addition, the Galaxy Note 10 launch invite also suggests that the S Pen could be available in multiple shades of blue, turquoise, yellow and pink.

S Pen sets the Galaxy Note series apart from other premium flagships. S Pen could be a major focus at the Unpacked event this year. It already supports Bluetooth, which allows for clicking selfies, control music or video playback, etc, which makes it more useful. More features are expected this year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G model

Samsung is said to launch four Galaxy Note 10 variants, two of which will support 5G network. While model numbers SM-N971 and SM-N976 are said to be 5G variants of Galaxy Note 10, the standard variants with model numbers SM-N970 and SM-N975 will not come with 5G support respectively.

Tipster Evan Blass recently put out a promotional image of US carrier Verizon, which showcases the Galaxy Note 10+ along with a blue S Pen. The image suggests that Galaxy Note 10+ 5G variant will be available for pre-order with Verizon, which is already conducting trials for 5G network in parts of the US.

Further, those who pre-order the phone will get a Note 10 free, which makes for a lucrative offer given the standard Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to start at a price of around $1000, while the Galaxy S10+ 5G could cost $1300 approximately.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: 45W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will support 45W fast charging, according to tipster Ice Universe, though the phone will come bundled with 25W fast charger and users will need to purchase 45W charger separately from the company. The standard Galaxy Note 10 will support 10W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Headphone jack, expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will not ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack, reports XDA Developers. There is some confusion about whether Samsung will ditch this feature like most rivals or not as different reports have claimed different things. Of course, we will have to wait for an official launch to know. As for expandable storage, the feature could be removed from the bigger variant, while the standard Galaxy Note 10 could continue to support expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Camera

The triple rear camera system on the Galaxy Note 10 will be aligned vertically on the top left. The Plus variant is speculated to have four cameras at the back but a recent picture leaked by Blass of Galaxy Note 10+ 5G variant only shows three back cameras, so there is some confusion. Samsung will likely stick with a 12MP primary wide-angle camera, secondary 12MP telephoto camera and a third 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor at the back. A fourth Time of Flight (ToF) sensor is also expected for Galaxy Note 10+ but we will have to wait for official details to know more.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Design, display, and other expected features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will sport Infinity-O display where the front camera will be included in a punch hole inside the display, which will be placed bang in the centre of the screen. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is said to sport a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, while the Galaxy Note 10+ sport a bigger 6.8-inch display. Both the phones will of AMOLED quality and the resolution on both is expected to remain at 2K.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come with 8GB RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. The phone will be backed by a 3,600mAh battery, while Galaxy Note 10+ will feature a 4,300mAh battery.