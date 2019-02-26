Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could have four cameras at the back, hints leak

Samsung just launched the Galaxy S10 in San Francisco, but the leaks cycle has already move on to the next big device that is expected from the company, which would be the Galaxy Note for 2019. The Galaxy Note 10 as it is likely to be called, could come with four cameras at the back, according to a report on SamMobile.

The report has said the Galaxy Note 10, a name which is not confirmed, has the model number SM-N975F, and that this will include the quad camera system at the back. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S10 5G also has four cameras at the back with the fourth sensor being the 3D Time of Flight (ToF) one.

The rest of Samsung Galaxy S10 5G’s camera set up is the same at the Galaxy S10, which includes the main 12MP+12MP sensor with dual OIS and a telephoto and wide-angle lens. The third sensor is the the 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor. It is likely that the next Galaxy Note phone continues with a similar setup for the camera as we have seen Samsung do in the past.

The report also notes that Samsung could offer a 4G variant of the Note 10, while the 5G variant might be offered later. Like with the Galaxy S10, the Note 10 might also have a separate 5G variant, which will not be launched in all markets. After all 5G networks are still in testing in many countries and the actual commercial roll out might not even start before 2020.

The next Samsung Galaxy Note could have a big 6.6-inch display, according to a report from Korea’s The Bell. The report claims the bigger display is to help the note compete against the iPhone XS Max successor, which is likely to have a 6.5-inch display.

The report also said that the Samsung has already set the panel size for the next Note, and that the device will be codenamed “daVinci”.

Again the Galaxy Note 10 or whatever it will be called, does not come out till August, and right now most of the leaks are simply speculating on what Samsung could do with its next flagship for 2019. The Note series is an important for Samsung and usually launches before the Apple iPhones, and competes with them during the crucial holiday quarter.