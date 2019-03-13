Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G variant hinted in Galaxy S10 source code: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10’s kernel source, accessed by XDA Developers hint at a 5G variant for Galaxy Note 10 smartphone. The Galaxy S10 series have been launched with Snapdragon 855 in the US and Exynos 9820 in the rest of the markets.

Advertising

The website downloaded the kernel source code for the Exynos versions of Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+, which have code names SM-G970F, SM-G973F, and SM-G975F respectively.

References for the code name, ‘davinci5G’ were discovered in the deconfig file for the Galaxy S10, which suggest that Galaxy Note 10 could support 5G connectivity. To recall, tipster Ice Universe previously revealed that the code-name for Galaxy Note 10 is “davinci.”

According to a report on SamMobile, the Galaxy Note 10 will likely have model number SM-N975F, and the phone will sport quad camera system at the back, similar to the Galaxy S10 5G. The fourth sensor is said to be the 3D Time of Flight (ToF).

Advertising

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S10+ review: The 2019 benchmark for Android flagship

Meanwhile, the camera setup on the Galaxy S10 5G is the main 12MP+12MP sensor with dual OIS and a telephoto and wide-angle lens. The third sensor is the the 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

The next-generation Galaxy Note phone is expected to continue with a similar camera setup as we have seen Samsung do in the past. The Galaxy Note 9 features the same cameras as the Galaxy S9+.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could have a 4G variant as well, though details are unclear at this point. A report from Korea’s The Bell claims that Note 10 will have a big 6.6-inch display to compete with iPhone XS Max successor, which is likely to have a 6.5-inch display.

Samsung launched its Galaxy S10 series in February this year in San Francisco. Now, we are seeing more leaks around Samsung’s next big launch – the Galaxy Note 10. The South Korean company typically launches its Galaxy Note flagship around August every year, ahead of Apple’s September event.