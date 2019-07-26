Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G revealed in new image: Three cameras and everything else we know

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G variant will be available with Verizon to pre-order in the US, suggests a promotional image put out by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. It also gives a good look at the upcoming smartphone, which will have a triple rear camera setup and a bezel-less display with a punch-hole front camera.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G variant will be available for pre-order with Verizon, which is already conducting trials for 5G network in parts of the US. Those who pre-order the phone will get a Note 10 free. The photo shows off the phone in Crown Silver colour variant similar to Galaxy S10+ 5G.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to start at a price of around $1000, while the bigger Galaxy S10+ 5G could cost $1300 approximately, which makes the Verizon offer very lucrative.

S Pen in blue colour option can be seen as well. The accessory is said to come in several colours, if one goes by Samsung’s official invite, in which the shadow of S Pen is multi-coloured with shades of blue, turquoise, yellow and pink. It also hints at new colour variants for Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series will launch on August 7 at an event in New York. A previous photo tweeted out by Blass also suggests that Galaxy Watch Active 2 could also launch alongside the new phones, which will have a round dial display with thick bezels, while the rest of the body including the strap has a rose gold finish.

Let us take a look at everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S10 series so far:

• Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will sport a 6.28-inches display, while the Galaxy S10+ will have a 6.75-inches screen, both with 2K AMOLED resolution.

• Some leaks claim that Samsung will ditch a 3.5mm headset jack, while other reports say the phones will come with this feature, so there is some confusion here. A microSD slot could also be missing on the Note 10 series.

• Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 phones will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in select markets, while elsewhere they will run the Exynos 9820 processor.

• The phones will come in different storage configurations, with with a maximum of 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

• The camera setup at the back will be similar to the Galaxy S10 with the 12MP+12MP+12MP combination with an ultra-wide sensor as well.