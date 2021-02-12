Samsung Galaxy M62 to launch in India soon as support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy M62 could soon launch in India as the support page of the device has been spotted on the official Samsung India’s website. It is currently listed on the site with SM-M625F/DS model number. The DS in the model number suggests that this will be a dual-SIM smartphone. While Galaxy M62’s specifications are yet to be revealed, the phone has already made an appearance on a few certification sites that revealed key details.

A recent Geekbench listing hinted that the device will ship with Android 11. The company is expected to offer the Galaxy M62 with 6GB RAM option and up to 256GB of storage. The brand will likely add support for microSD card too. The leaks have also revealed that the smartphone will arrive with a massive 7,000mAh battery. It will likely come with support for 25W fast charging tech.

Notably, this will be the second Samsung phone with a 7,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M51 was the first mid-range device to offer the same battery unit. The listing suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M62 will be powered by Exynos 9825 processor, which is also powering the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The Galaxy F62, which is all set to launch in India on February 15, is teased to pack the same Exynos 9825 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery.

It will be interesting to see how Samsung will place both Galaxy M62 and Galaxy F62 in the market as they both seem to have similar specifications. The difference may occur in the design, camera and display department. The rest of the details are unknown. Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 smartphones have also been spotted on the official Samsung site. The Galaxy A32 4G is listed model number SM-A325F/DS, suggesting this will be a dual-SIM model.

The site does not reveal any specifications or features of the upcoming Samsung phone. The 5G variant of the Galaxy A32 was launched in the European market January. It offers a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display, an octa-core processor and a quad rear camera setup. It is backed by up to 8GB RAM. Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery. The device offers support for 15W fast charging.

The site does not reveal any specifications or features of the upcoming Samsung phone. The 5G variant of the Galaxy A32 was launched in the European market January. It offers a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display, an octa-core processor and a quad rear camera setup. It is backed by up to 8GB RAM. Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery. The device offers support for 15W fast charging.