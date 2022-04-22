Samsung Galaxy M53 launched in India with Dimensity 900, 108MP camera

Samsung today launched the Galaxy M53 5G in India. The new M-series phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip along with features like an AMOLED screen, a 5000mAh battery and more.

Here’s all you need to know about the Galaxy M53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M53 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M53 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display panel along with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Coming to the cameras, we have a quad-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. There is also a 32MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

Other features include a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, but unfortunately, Samsung is not providing a charging brick in the box this time. You will have to either use an older USB-C charger or buy a new one.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is available in two variants. Unfortunately, the exact price of the device for both variants is still a mystery, but we do know that 6GB RAM variant, inclusive of an unspecified bank discount is priced at Rs 23,999, while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 25,999 including an unspecified bank discount.

The phone is available in two colour variants also – Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green. The Galaxy M53 5G will go on sale on the Samsung website and Amazon India from 12 noon, April 29.