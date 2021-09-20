Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to launch on September 28: Here’s all we know

Samsung’s next M series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, is set to launch on September 28. Samsung has also revealed a few key aspects of the device ahead of its launch in the country. The phone is also set to be 21 per cent sleeker compared to the Galaxy M51 5G at 7.4mm, the brand claims.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and the brand will also be adding support for a total of 11 5G bands in the device. Other expected features include a high refresh rate AMOLED screen.

Its time to ditch your bulky old phones people! The #LeanestMeanestMonsterEver has finally appeared on the scene and this time it’s 21% sleeker and 100% on fleek. So, flaunt your style with a 7.4mm super slim monster and turn ‘em heads like never before. pic.twitter.com/n5OOpHFAGr — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 19, 2021

A dedicated microsite on Amazon also gives us a look at the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which features a triple camera layout on the back and a clean, matte design. Apart from Amazon, the smartphone is set to be available on the Samsung India online store.

Expected specifications

Images of the phone released by Amazon and Samsung have revealed that the device could come with triple rear cameras, a hole-punch display and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. However, thanks to a Polish retailer website, we know some more details about the phone.

Based on the Polish listing, we also expect the phone to feature Android 11 out of the box, a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 778G is also expected to be coupled with 8GB RAM. A 32MP front camera and a 64MP primary rear camera with a 12MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro camera is expected as well.

The phone is also expected to bundle in NFC support and a 5,000mAh battery. These details will be confirmed during the launch of the phone on September 28.