Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launched in India: Price, offers, and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M52 smartphone has been launched in India with support for 5G. It is a successor to the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone. The new mid-range phone is priced under Rs 30,000 segment and is more expensive than its predecessor. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Price in India, offers

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is priced at Rs 29,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Samsung will also be selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 31,999. The new Samsung phone will be available for purchase via Samsung.com, Amazon, leading online portals and select retail stores.

But, consumers will be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G at an introductory price of Rs 26,999 at the beginning of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The higher-end model will be on sale for Rs 28,999. The company has also confirmed this will be valid for a limited period.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications, features

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The mid-range device ships with Android 11 out of the box.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD card.

For photography, there is a 64MP triple rear camera setup. It is paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For biometric authentication, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. The new Samsung phone also supports Dolby Atmos, NFC and Knox Security.