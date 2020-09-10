Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Which is better for you?

Samsung M51 vs OnePlus Nord (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia and OnePlus Nord)

With Samsung Galaxy M51’s launch, the South-Korean tech giant has created a competitor to the mid-range smartphone OnePlus Nord which was launched in July earlier this year. Samsung M51 is a decent all-rounder in the mid-range segment and can benefit from the current situations as few customers are looking for a phone that is not made in China amidst the growing tension on the border. Let’s take a look at the two phones in detail.

Samsung M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Display

Samsung M51 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio with Gorilla Glass 3 protection support. OnePlus Nord has a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with the same aspect ratio as Samsung. But OnePlus overpowers Samsung by offering a 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia) Samsung Galaxy M51 (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Samsung M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Processor

Samsung M51 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with up to 2.2GHz octa-core processor which is capable of running FPS games smoothly. OnePlus Nord has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which is superior when compared to the 730G.

(Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Samsung M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Camera

Both the smartphones have a quad-camera setup on the rear. Samsung M51 has a 64MP primary Sony IMX 682 sensor, 12MP secondary ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, 5MP portrait lens and 5MP macro sensor. OnePlus Nord has a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119 field-of-view, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

(Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

On the front, Samsung M51 has a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor with features like Single take and multiple outputs whereas OnePlus Nord has dual cameras on the front. It has the same 32MP camera as Samsung M51 paired with an 8MP sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Express Photo by Anuj Bhatia) Samsung Galaxy M51 (Express Photo by Anuj Bhatia)

Samsung M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Battery

Samsung M51 has a massive 7,000 mAh battery, the largest ever on its smartphone. However, the massive battery does take nearly two hours to charge fully with 25W fast charging. On the other hand, OnePlus Nord has a 4,115 mAh battery with support for 30W Warp charging. It takes much lesser to charge the phone fully. Also, OnePlus claims that it can charge the phone from 0 to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes. But Samsung M51’s large battery will ensure that you stay away from the charging point for a long while.

Samsung M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Price

Samsung M51 retails at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. OnePlus Nord has three variants. The 6GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB are priced at Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd