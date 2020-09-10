Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy M31s: What is different?

Samsung M51 and Samsung M31 (Source: Express Photos/Anuj Bhatia)

Samsung has launched a new M series smartphone the Galaxy M51 in the Indian market today at a price starting at Rs 24,999. This is the second M series smartphone the South Korean mobile manufacturer has launched in a month. Last month, the Galaxy M31s was announced which competes with devices like Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 6 Pro, and others under the price point of Rs 20,000. The Galaxy M51, on the other hand, takes on the likes of OnePlus Nord, Realme X3, among others.

When compared with Galaxy M31s, the M51 appears to be superior as it packs improved specifications in terms of cameras, hardware, display, and more. Let’s compare the two Samsung phones and find out which one offers what and which is a better value for the money.

Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy M31s compared

* Galaxy M51 offers a better and bigger screen when compared to the M31s. The M31s comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The M51 features a big 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display of both phones is protected with Gorilla Glass 3 support.

* In terms of processing power the Galaxy M31s is powered by Exynos 9611 while for the Galaxy M51 Samsung uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G which also powers the Poco X2. Both the Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s come paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

* As far as the specs are concerned, the Galaxy M51 includes four cameras at the back and a single sensor on the front. At the rear panel, the phone includes a 64MP primary Sony IMX 682 sensor, 12MP secondary ultra-wide lens, 5MP portrait lens and 5MP macro sensor. The Galaxy M31s also includes the same camera module. On the front too both the phones sport a single 32MP image sensor to click selfies.

* Battery is one of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy M51. The phone comes paired with a 7000mAh battery coupled with 25W fast charging support. In comparison, the Galaxy M31s is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 25W charging support out-of-the-box.

* On the software front both Samsung phones run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

What about the price?

As far as the pricing is concerned the Galaxy M51 base variant 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 24,999 while the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available at Rs 26,999. The company is also offering a Rs 2000 instant discount as a part of the bank offer. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will go on sale for the first time on September 18 on Samsung.com and Amazon.in. In comparison, the Galaxy M31s starts at Rs 19,499 for the base 6GB RAM model. The phone is available on Amazon and Samsung.com.

