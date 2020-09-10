Samsung Galaxy M51 India price starts at Rs 24,999: Specs, availability, and more

Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M51 is launched in India at a price starting at Rs 24,999. The smartphone follows the Galaxy M31s that launched in the country last month. One of the biggest highlights of the newly announced Galaxy M51 is its battery.

The smartphone comes packed with a 7000mAh battery bundled with 25W fast charging support. The device also supports reverse charging technology. The phone also supports Widevine L1 certifications which means it will be able to stream HD videos on Amazon Prime Video and also Netflix.

Galaxy M51 variants, price in India

In India, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes in two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The device includes 2 dedicated SIM slots and also an expandable memory card slot that can expand the memory by up to 512GB.

As far as the pricing is concerned the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available at Rs 24,999 while the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be on sale at Rs 26,999. The phone will go on sale for the first time on September 18 on Samsung.com and Amazon.in.

Galaxy M51 specifications

Galaxy M51 is one of the rare phones to sport a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and USB Type C support. The phone comes packed with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is protected with Gorilla Glass 3 support.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes packed with face unlock, side mounted fingerprint sensor, and Dolby ATMOS support.

The Samsung device includes four cameras at the back and a single sensor on the front. At the rear panel, the Galaxy M51 includes a 64MP primary Sony IMX 682 sensor, 12MP secondary ultra-wide lens, 5MP portrait lens and 5MP macro sensor.

On the front, the Samsung device includes 32MP image sensor that is capable of capturing 4K video, super slow mo video, panorama shots, night mode photos, ultra-wide video and ultrawide night mode.

