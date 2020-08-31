Samsung Galaxy M51 launched: Price, specifications, features and more

Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung is soon going to launch its Galaxy M51 smartphone in India. The company has been posting teasers for the upcoming device on its social media platforms. Amazon has also set up a teaser page for the same. Ahead of its India debut, the company has launched the device in Germany. Here we will be taking a look at all of the key features of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Price

Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced at Euro 360 (approximately Rs 31,000) in Germany. We expect the price tag to be a bit lower than this when the device launches in India. According to an earlier report by IANS, Samsung Galaxy M51 will be priced around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in India. In this price bracket, it will go up against devices like the OnePlus Nord and the Realme X3.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Specifications

* Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels.

* The device is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor. Many reports point to the fact that the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

* It comes with 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Best 32-inch TVs under Rs 15,000: Budget Smart TVs from Samsung, LG and more

* The device runs Google’s latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top.

* For security, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and features 2D face unlock using the front camera.

* All of this is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Unpacked Part 2: How to watch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch

* Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

* On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

Samsung India has not announced when it will be launching its Galaxy M51 in India. However, according to an earlier report by IANS, the company is looking to launch the device in the first week of September.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd