Samsung Galaxy M51: What we know about the OnePlus Nord rival

Samsung will be launching the mid-range smartphone – Galaxy M51 on September 10 targeting the likes of OnePlus Nord, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and others in this segment. The smartphone will go official in the country through an online event on YouTube and Samsung’s social media channels. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has already been launched the Galaxy M51 in Germany.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

The major specification everyone is raving about is the massive 7,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy M51. This will be the biggest battery ever on a Samsung smartphone with the previous one being 6,000 mAh which recently launched Samsung M31 and M31s packed.

Samsung Galaxy M51 will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display which will house a 32MP camera for selfies. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor instead of the Exynos processor which Samsung usually uses in their phones in India. It will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage which will be expandable via a microSD card. With the Snapdragon 700 series processor, Samsung is certainly eyeing the gaming audience.

In the camera department, it has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera along with a 12MP secondary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 5MP macro lens. The front 32MP snapper will be capable of recording 4K video as well.

Samsung claims that the big battery will be capable of up to 64 hours of talk time, 24 hours of internet usage, 34 hours of video play and 182 hours of music playback. Samsung is touting the M51 as the ‘meanest monster ever’. The 7,000 mAh battery will support 25W fast charging and reverse charging. It will also run on Android 10 out of the box with One UI on the top.

Availability and price

So far, we don’t know the exact date Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available for order. However, it will be sold via Amazon India e-commerce website and app. The price is yet to be released but it is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 putting it in direct competition with OnePlus Nord.

