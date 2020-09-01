Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch on September 10; here’s what we expect

Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch date is confirmed.

Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch date is confirmed. The smartphone is all set to go official in the country on September 10 via an online launch event, of course, due to the pandemic. The Galaxy M51 is already official in Germany. The same version of the device is expected to arrive in the country.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is pushing its M series in India. The company recently launched the Galaxy M31s, which is currently one of the best phones available under the price tag of Rs 20,000. With the Galaxy M31s, Samsung aims to take on the likes of devices like Redmi 9 Pro, Realme 6 Pro, among others.

With the coming of the Galaxy M51, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will compete with phones like OnePlus Nord, Realme X3, Redmi K20 Pro, among others.

What to expect from Galaxy M51

Samsung is expected to launch the global version of the Galaxy M51 in India. This means in India too, the phone will pack with a massive 7000mAh battery. It is the first device from Samsung to come with a battery bigger than 6000mAh.

Overall the Samsung Galaxy M51 looks promising with a big screen, powerful processor, advanced camera setup, and more.

The Galaxy M51 comes packed with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, which means the selfie camera is inside of the punch hole. The smartphone phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card. The phone is said to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

On the camera front, the Galaxy M51 includes a quad rear camera and a single image sensor on the front. The back panel includes a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP secondary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 5MP macro lens. For selfies, the Galaxy M51 includes a 32MP front camera.

Similar to all other recently launched Samsung devices, the Galaxy M51 runs on Android 10 with One UI software.

What could be the India price of Galaxy M51?

The India price of the Galaxy M51 is expected to be similar to the Germany pricing. The Galaxy M51 starts at EUR 360 in Germany that roughly translates to Rs 31,600 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The company is yet to confirm the variants it plans to bring to India.

As per a report the Galaxy M51 is said to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. In Germany, the phone comes in Black and White colours.

How can you buy Galaxy M51?

Samsung is teasing the Galaxy M51 on the Amazon website which means it will be available on the e-commerce website. The sale date is yet to be revealed.

In addition, the GalaxyM51 will also be available on Samsung’s e-store. No details yet on whether the Samsung Galaxy M51 will also be available for purchase on offline stores as well.

