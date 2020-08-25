Samsung Galaxy M51 launch date, price in India, specs and more leaked

Samsung Galaxy M51 to launch in India soon (Representational image)

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M51 in India. The launch date is yet to be revealed but rumors and leaks have already confirmed some of the key details of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. After specifications, the price of the Galaxy M51 has surfaced online. The smartphone is expected to launch in India next month. The company is yet to confirm the details so take this with a pinch of salt.

Galaxy M51 price in India (expected)

According to news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) the soon to launch Galaxy M51 will be manufactured in India and priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. This means with the Galaxy M51, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer could aim to take on the likes of smartphones like Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus Nord, among others.

Galaxy M51 launch date (expected)

Earlier rumours suggested that the Galaxy M51 will launch in August but that wasn’t what Samsung had planned. New rumours suggest that the smartphone will launch later next month. The launch has reportedly been delayed due to production issues. The date is yet to be revealed but leaks suggest that it could go official in the second week of September. We will need to wait for Samsung to reveal the launch date of the Galaxy M51.

Galaxy M51 specifications (expected)

One of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy M51 is said to be the battery. The smartphone is expected to come packed with a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It is going to be the first smartphones in the price segment to come with such a big battery. Rumours and leaks further reveal that the Samsung phone will come with triple rear camera setup, an AMOLED display, punch-hole design, One UI based on Android 10, among others.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

As far as the actual specs are concerned, the smartphone is expected to pack a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display processor, at least 8GB RAM, 64MP primary camera +12MP secondary camera + an ultra-wide lens at the back. The front camera details have not been revealed has been revealed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.