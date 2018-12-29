Samsung Galaxy A50 will come with a 4,000mAh battery and 24MP primary camera: Report

Samsung is currently working on a new Galaxy A-series smartphone, dubbed Samsung Galaxy A50. According to a new report by GalaxyClub, the device will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and will sport a 24MP primary sensor on the back. The report doesn’t mention any details about the other camera sensors on the back.

It will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 9610 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage. The device will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI on top.

According to earlier reports, the Galaxy A50 might come with wireless charging capabilities and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The in-display fingerprint sensor might be an optical one instead of the ultrasonic variety reportedly being used in the company’s next-generation flagship, Galaxy S10.

In a related report from IANS, Samsung will launch its new Galaxy ‘M’ series of smartphones in India in January 2019. The report further states that the company will launch three new models dubbed, Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and M230.

The Galaxy M30 was recently spotted on GeekBench with a model number of SM-M305F. According to the listing, it will be powered by the Exynos 7885 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and is expected to come with 64GB or 128GB storage. Galaxy M20 spotted on the GeekBench and Antutu will have a display resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Samsung own Exynos 7885 processor paired with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.