Samsung Galaxy M42 5G to officially launch in India on April 28

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will officially launch in India on April 28. Amazon has published a dedicated Galaxy M42 page, which not only confirms the India launch date of the phone, but also its design and processor. The event will kick off at 12:00 PM, and the device will likely be available for purchase via Amazon. This will be a 5G mid-range phone from Samsung, so you will be getting a future-ready phone.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, as per Amazon. The same chipset is currently powering Xiaomi’s Mi 10i smartphone, which is available in India with a starting price of Rs 20,999. As per a recent by IANS, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G price in India will be between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 segment. In this price range, Samsung is currently selling its Galaxy M51 smartphone, which offers a 7,000mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

A Geekbench listing also recently suggested that the device will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and Android 11 OS. It will be offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Amazon confirms that the Galaxy M42 5G will arrive with a quad rear camera setup. It will feature a waterdrop style notched display and a sizeable chin at the bottom.

The e-commerce giant has also revealed that the 5G mid-range phone comes with “defense-grade Knox security” as well as Samsung Pay. The rest of the details are currently under wraps, but Amazon is expected to reveal more details in the coming days.

If rumours are to be believed, the handset will pack a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. The back camera setup will reportedly include a 64MP sensor. Under the hood, there could be a 6,000mAh battery. Samsung is also rumoured to ship the Galaxy M42 5G with a 15W fast charger.