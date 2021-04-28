Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launched in India; Check price, specifications

Check out all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung has today launched the Galaxy M42 5G smartphone in India. The latest phone in the Galaxy M-series, the Galaxy M42 features comes with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and a quad-camera setup. Here is everything you need to know about the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G specifications

The Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a water-drop type notch. This is not an FHD+ screen and there is no high-refresh rate here. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 1TB.

Coming to the camera, the Galaxy M42 5G features a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP Samsung GM2 sensor as the primary camera. The setup also includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front is a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It also comes with Samsung Pay and Samsung’s Knox security.

Pricing and details

The M42 5G starts in India at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, an introductory price will make both variants available at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 for an unspecified limited time.

The phone will be available in two colours, Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Blue. The Galaxy M42 5G will go on sale from May 1 via Amazon, Samsung’s website and select retail stores.