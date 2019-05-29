Samsung Galaxy M40 with punch-hole display to launch in India on June 11

Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching the Galaxy M40 in India on June 11, 2019. The South Korean giant put up a teaser page on its India website along with Amazon India website to announce the launch of the newest addition to the Galaxy M-series lineup.

The teaser page showcases the Galaxy M40 with a triple rear camera setup and a punch-hole display (Samsung’s Infinity-O display). The back of the phone sports a triple rear camera module aligned to the left with an LED flash below it. There is also a fingerprint sensor next to the camera module aligned to the centre.

It also reveals the phone having a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600-series processor powering the device. The Galaxy M40 will be the first M-series device to have such a display and a Snapdragon chipset instead of an Exynos processor.

Earlier, IANS reported that the Galaxy M40 will sport a Snapdragon processor and it will be launched in June 2019. The report also mentions that the Galaxy M40 will cost Rs 25,000, making it the most expensive M-series device. Mysmartprice reported that Samsung will launch the Galaxy M40 alongside the Galaxy A10s in India.

Samsung has not announced rest of the specifications but leaks and rumours suggest that the Galaxy M40 will be powered by Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. Other speculated features of the device include a Super AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Additionally, the phone is said to run Android 9 Pie out of the box. Notably, Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 were launched with Android 8.1 onboard with Samsung’s One UI skin on top. The company has announced to start the rollout of the Android 9 Pie to the existing M-series devices starting June 3, 2019.