Samsung Galaxy M40 with Infinity O display, triple rear cameras launched at Rs 19,990

Samsung Galaxy M40 with Infinity O display and triple rear cameras has been launched in India. The Galaxy M40 is the company’s fourth M-series device after Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M40. Samsung Galaxy M40 is priced at Rs 19,990 in India for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M40 will be available exclusively on Amazon India as well as Samsung Shop online. The first sale will start from 12 noon on June 18. The phone can be bought in two colour options – Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M40: Price in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy M40 is priced at Rs 19,990. It will be available on Amazon and Samsung’s online shop from June 18. Launch offers include Double Data offer from Reliance Jio on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans. Vodafone and Idea users can avail cashback worth Rs 3,750 on recharge of Rs 255.

The total amount will be credited to the user’s account as recharge vouchers of Rs 75 for up to 50 recharges. Additional 0.5 GB data per day for up to 18 months can also be availed by Vodafone users as well.

Samsung Galaxy M40 launch offers also include 100 per cent extra data for 10 months to Airtel users. People who recharge with Rs 249 plan can avail 4GB additional daily data for 10 months. Airtel users on its Rs 349 plan can avail 6GB data per day for 10 months.

Samsung Galaxy M40: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy M40 gets a 6.3-inch Infinity O display, where the front camera is included in the punch hole on the top left of the screen. We saw the Infinity O display on Samsung’s premium Galaxy S10. The screen has FHD+ resolution, over 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio and supports Widevine L1 certification. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It runs Samsung’s One UI, which is based on Android Pie.

Samsung Galaxy M40 features three cameras at the back, a combination of 32MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 5MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture. It supports Slow-mo, Hyperlapse modes as well as 4K video recording. The front camera is 16MP. Portrait mode is supported on both the front and back cameras.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor coupled Adreno 612 GPU for graphics performance. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The Galaxy M40 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than 3,400mAh one in Galaxy M10 but smaller than 5,000mAh battery on Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30.

Samsung Galaxy M40 supports 15W fast charging and uses a USB Type-C port. The device is 7.9 mm thin and weighs 168 grams. Another highlight is the On Screen sound technology, where the display doubles up as a speaker. The phone also includes support for 360-degree Dolby Atmos surround sound. There is hybrid dual SIM support.