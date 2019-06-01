Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch on June 11, here’s what we know

Samsung has finally announced the launch of another smartphone under its new Galaxy M series, dubbed Samsung Galaxy M40. The company has announced that it will be launching the smartphone in India on June 11.

According to the teaser posters, Samsung has posted on its website and Amazon, the device will feature a punch hole display and a triple camera setup on the back.

The company has already put a ‘notify me’ button for this phone on their official website and Amazon for interested people to stay updated.

To recall, the company has already launched three smartphones under its Galaxy M series in India, dubbed Galaxy M10, M20 and M30. The device is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000, which will make it the most expensive device in the new Galaxy M series.

This will be the first smartphone the M series to sport an Infinity O display. On the back, we get to see a triple camera setup, which looks similar to the one we got to see on the Galaxy M30. The back also consists of a capacitive fingerprint sensor.

According to earlier leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M40 would come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. All of this will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging. It is also being said that the display will come with screen sound technology.