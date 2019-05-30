Samsung Galaxy M40 to have 32MP camera, price under Rs 20,000: Report

Samsung has indicated that the Galaxy M40, which launches on June 11 will have a price point of Rs 20,000 and that the phone will sport a 32MP main sensor for the triple camera at the back. Samsung’s Asim Warsi who is the Senior Vice President and head of the mobile business in India revealed these details in an interaction with Gadgets 360.

According to the report, Warsi was quoted as saying, “M40 will come around the give or take Rs 20,000 price point — somewhere there.” He also talked about the display of the Galaxy M40 which will be the first phone in the M series to have the ‘Infinity-O’ display from Samsung, which has a punch-hole for the camera.

Warsi also revealed to Gadgets 360 that the Galaxy M40’s display has “Screen Sound” technology, meaning there is no earpiece, and rather “the audio vibrations come directly from the display.” The Galaxy M40 will be an Amazon exclusive smartphone and the website already has a dedicated banner page and ‘notify me’ option for this phone.

Samsung Galaxy M40: Expectation specifications

According to leaks, Samsung Galaxy M40 will have a Super AMOLED display with punch-hole design or what the company calls as Infinity-O screen. Instead of a notch, the front camera gets a cutout inside the display. The Galaxy M40 will also be the first phone in the series to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series processor, rather than Samsung’s own Exynos processor.

According to leaks, the Galaxy M40 will run the Qualcomm Snapdrago 675 processor, which has also been seen on the popular Redmi Note 7 Pro. The phone could have 6GB RAM and 128GB of maximum storage. Samsung could launch more than one RAM and storage variant of the Galaxy M40 with different pricing as is a common trend these days.

Battery is expected to be 5,000mAh on the Galaxy M40, given the Galaxy M20 and M30 both had this same size and Samsung is likely to continue with this feature in order to make these phones stand out.

Galaxy M40 will have a triple camera at the back with Samsung confirming a 32MP sensor for the main camera and there will likely be a depth sensor and wide-angle sensor on the phone as well. The new phone is expected to run Android 9 Pie with OneUI from Samsung. The company just rolled Android 9 Pie to the existing M-series phones.