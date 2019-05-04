Samsung Galaxy M40 powered by Snapdragon 675 processor spotted on Geekbench

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M40 has been spotted on Geekbench indicating that the launch of the smartphone is near. The Geekbench listing also leaked several specifications for the model.

According to the listing, the Galaxy M40 with model number SM-M405F is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB RAM and Android 9 Pie, the listing was first reported by Sammobile.

According to the Geekbench score, the single-core score of the model is listed at 2,361 and the multi-core score of the phone is at 6,438 points.

It is to be noted that so far the Samsung has not used Snapdragon chipset with the Galaxy M series smartphone, however, with the M40 this may change soon. To recall, the Galaxy M40 was listed on Wi-Fi Alliance last month.

According to the listing on Wi-Fi Alliance, the M40 will come with dual-SIM support, similar to all the other smartphones in Samsung Galaxy M-series. The smartphone will be supported by multi-mode Wi-Fi for 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands, it will be running the Android 9.0 Pie operating system with Samsung’s own One UI skin.

Presently, Samsung sells three smartphones under its Galaxy M series, namely Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30 priced at Rs 8,990, Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,990, respectively.