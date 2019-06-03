Samsung Galaxy M40 specs leaked, to have 6GB RAM and 3500 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications have been leaked a week ahead of its June 11 launch in India. In its teaser poster, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy M40 will be the first M-series device to sport a punch-hole display (Samsung’s Infinity-O display) and it will feature triple rear camera setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600-series chipset instead of an Exynos processor.

Advertising

Now Sammobile has reported that Samsung Galaxy M40 will feature 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution. As per the report, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The battery on the Galaxy M40 will have 3,500mAh capacity, instead of speculated 5,000mAh.

The report also reveals the pixel count of the triple rear cameras on the device. There is a 32MP primary sensor at the back clubbed with a 5MP depth sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The selfie camera on the phone is a 16MP sensor.

Sammobile claims that Samsung will stick with an online-only sales strategy for the Galaxy M40 like the Galaxy M10, M20, and M30 smartphones. The phone will be the first M-series device to ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box. It will be available on Amazon India and Samsung’s online retail store in India.

Advertising

Earlier, the Senior VP of Samsung India and head of the mobile business in India, Asim Warsi confirmed few details of the Galaxy M40. As per Gadgets 360‘s report, Warsi confirmed that the device will sport a 32MP primary camera on the back and it will be priced around Rs 20,000. He also revealed that the Galaxy M40 will come with “Screen Sound” technology, meaning the phone will not have an earpiece and the audio vibrations will come directly from the display.

Also read | Samsung Galaxy A10s to launch alongside Galaxy M40 in India: Report

MySmartPrice reported a while ago that Samsung will launch the Galaxy M40 alongside the Galaxy A10s in India. Samsung has announced June 11 as the launch date for the Galaxy M40 but it did not mention any A-series device. The Galaxy A10s was spotted on Geekbench with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor.