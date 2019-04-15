Samsung Galaxy M40 shows up online ahead of launch, will run Android Pie

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M40 carrying the model number SM-M405F/DS has been listed on Wi-Fi Alliance. The listing was first spotted by GSMArena. Wi-Fi certification was granted to the device on April 12, however, it is yet unknown as to when the company will be launching the smartphone.

According to the listing on Wi-Fi Alliance, Samsung Galaxy M40 will come with dual-SIM functionality support, just like all the other smartphones in Samsung Galaxy M-series.

The device will have support for multi-mode Wi-Fi for 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. It will run Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top.

The listing does not reveal any details about the processor, RAM, storage or battery capacity.

To recall, Samsung currently sells three smartphones under its Galaxy M series, namely Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30 priced at Rs 8,990, Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,990, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M40 is expected to sport a Super AMOLED display just like the one on the Galaxy M30. It will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 or higher. It is unlikely that the Galaxy M40 will feature four cameras on the back, however, Samsung may upgrade the triple camera setup of the Galaxy M30 and use that at the back. All of this might be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.