Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch today: Timings, how to watch livestream, expected price

Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch is set for June 11, which is today. The company will also be hosting a livestream for the Galaxy M40, which is its fourth M-series phone in India after the Galaxy 10, Galaxy 20, and Galaxy 30. Samsung also put out official teasers for the device, suggesting it will feature an Infinity O display that we saw on the premium Galaxy S10.

Ahead of the official launch, several details of the Galaxy M40 have been leaked, including its price. In addition, the phone will ditch speakers in favour of Screen Sound technology, where the display will act as the speaker. Let us take a look at Samsung Galaxy M40 launch India timings, how to watch livestream, expected specifications, and price:

Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch: Timings and how to watch

Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch will start from 6 pm IST today. The company will stream the launch event live via its official Samsung India YouTube page. The phone will likely be Amazon exclusive as the e-commerce site already has live a ‘Notify me’ page for the device. The livestream link is embedded below as well for users interested in watching the event.

Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch: Expected price

Samsung Galaxy M40 is expected to cost around Rs 20,000, though we will have to wait for an official announcement to know more. To get notified when the phone becomes available, those interested can head to the Amazon microsite for Galaxy M40 and click on the ‘Notify me’ option.

Samsung Galaxy M40 will be the company’s first mid-segment phone to sport an Infinity O display. The phone is tipped to sport three cameras at the back with a 32MP main camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy M40 will sport a punch-hole screen, which the company calls the Infinity-O display. Another highlight will be triple rear camera setup and Screen Sound technology. The phone is said to come with a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen with 2340×1080 pixels resolution.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy M40 specs leaked, to have Snapdragon 675 chipset, 3500 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M40 is speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable internal storage. The battery could be 3,500mAh capacity. It will run Android 9 Pie.

The camera details of the Galaxy M40 have also been revealed by SamMobile in a report, according to which the phone will have a combination of a 32MP primary sensor, a secondary 5MP depth sensor coupled with a third 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The selfie camera is 16MP.