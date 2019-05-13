Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch soon, likely to cost Rs 25,000

Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy M40 next month at a price of Rs 25,000. This will make the Galaxy M40 the most expensive smartphone in the M-series.

Samsung Galaxy M40 will reportedly feature a hole-punch display and a Snapdragon processor. (Image of Galaxy M30 for representation)

Samsung is believed to launch the Galaxy M40 in India sooner than expected. According to a report from IANS, the upcoming mid-range smartphone will likely debut next month for Rs 25,000. This will make the Galaxy M40 the most expensive smartphone in the M-series.

The IANS report claims the Galaxy M40 will sport a hole-punch screen, a feature which is limited to the Galaxy S10 series. This is the first time Samsung plans to introduce a mid-range smartphone with Infinity-O display.

Instead of a Samsung Exynos processor, the Galaxy M40 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Right now, all existing Galaxy M-series smartphones are powered by a Samsung Exynos chipset. Previous reports have claimed that the Galaxy M40 will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM. Redmi Note 7 Pro, one of the most popular smartphones in India, also comes with a Snapdragon 675 processor.

Other speculated features of the Galaxy M40 include: a Super AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, up to 128GB of in-built storage, Android 9.0 Pie and dual Wi-Fi connectivity support. The phone will also reportedly come with a triple-camera setup on the back.

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy M-series to take on Xiaomi’s Redmi series. So far, the company has launched three devices in the Galaxy M-series: the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. The Galaxy M10 costs Rs 7,999 for the base model, while the Galaxy M30 starts at Rs 14,990 for the entry-level model.

The Galaxy M40 will compete against the likes of Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro and Nokia 8.1, among other smartphones in the mid-range segment.

