Samsung Galaxy M40, Honor 20i go on sale today: Price, specs and other details

Samsung Galaxy M40 and Honor 20i will go on first sale today, which is June 18. The M40, which is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage option, will be available on Amazon as well as Samsung Shop online. Meanwhile, the Honor 20i is exclusive to Flipkart and will cost Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with the company’s Infinity O display, three cameras at the back, and On-Screen sound technology. The Honor 20i has three rear cameras as well and a waterdrop-style notched screen. The two phones will go on their first sale today.

Samsung Galaxy M40: Price, availability, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy M40 is only available in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which will cost Rs 19,990. It can be bought in two colour options – Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue. Buyers can avail launch offers such as Double Data offer from Reliance Jio on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans.

Vodafone and Idea buying Galaxy M40 who recharge with Rs 255 plan can avail cashback worth Rs 3,750, which will be credited to the user’s account as recharge vouchers of Rs 75 for up to 50 recharges. Vodafone is also offering 0.5 GB additional daily data for up to 18 months.

Airtel subscribers can avail 100 per cent extra data for 10 months. People who recharge with Rs 249 and Rs 349 plans can avail 4GB and 6GB additional data per day respectively for 10 months.

Honor 20i: Price, availability, launch offers

Honor 20i is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM model. The colour options available are Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Phantom Red. Apart from no cost EMI offer starting at Rs 2500 per month, Reliance Jio is also offering Rs 2,200 cashback and 125GB additional 4G data on recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299.

Samsung Galaxy M40: Features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M40 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity O display, where the front camera is included in the hole punch on top of the screen. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and supports Widevine L1 certification.

Samsung Galaxy M40 gets triple rear cameras comprising of 32MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 5MP depth-sensing secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a third 8MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is 16MP. The Galaxy M40 runs Samsung’s One UI, which is based on Android Pie.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The Galaxy M40 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The display of the galaxy M40 doubles up as a speaker thanks to On-Screen sound technology.

Honor 20i: Features, specifications

Honor 20i gets a 6.21-inch waterdrop-style notched screen with FHD+ resolution. The triple cameras at the back include a combination of a 24MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP third camera with f/2.4 aperture, PDAF. Honor 20i sports a 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Honor 20i is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 processor. It supports expandable storage as well up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is 3,400mAh one. It runs the company’s EMUI 9.0.1, which is based on Android 9 Pie.