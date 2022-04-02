Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M33 5G in India. The phone succeeds the Galaxy M32 5G from last year and features a different set of specifications than the global M33. Here’s all you need to know about the new budget M-series phone.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage variant while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,499. The phone will also be available in two colours – Ocean Blue and Green, and will go on sale from April 8 on Amazon India.

Launch offers for the phone include up to Rs 2,000 instant cashback for customers using an ICICI Bank card. Check out the specifications of the phone below.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2408px resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Inside, the phone is powered by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 1280 5nm chipset. The IPS LCD panel also gets a V-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera.

Speaking of cameras, there is a quad camera on the back here, including a 50MP main shooter, a 5MP ultrawide camera, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front is a 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone runs on a large 6,000mAh battery that also supports 25W charging and runs on Android 12 with Samsung’s own OneUI 4.1 on top. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor here and other features include a 3.5mm headphone port and Dolby Atmos tuning.