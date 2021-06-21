Samsung Galaxy M32 launched in India: Specifications, price

The Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4- inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness ( Image source : Samsung)

Samsung has launched its latest smartphone; the Galaxy M32 in India. The smartphone supports 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 chip. Here is everything you should know.

Samsung Galaxy M32: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection against scratches. For audio the device supports Dolby Atmos support while using earphones for a surround sound experience.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is packed with a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. But the device ships with an in-box 15W fast charger. So if you want that extra charging speed, you will need to buy the 25W charger separately.

The device sports a quad rear camera set-up headlined by a 64MP shooter. Other cameras onboard include an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP camera shooter for improved portrait shots. For selfies there is a 20 MP front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with various camera features including Hyperlapse, Slow motion, Food Mode and Pro mode among others.

The smartphone is powered by the Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with Samsung Knox 3.7 and runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top.

Samsung Galaxy M32: Variants and Price

Samsung Galaxy M32 is available in two variants. While the 4GB+64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999, the 6GB+128GB variant will be available at Rs 16,999. Galaxy M32 will be available in Black and Light Blue colour options. It will be available for purchase from Amazon.in, Samsung.com and key retail stores.