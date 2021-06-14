scorecardresearch
Monday, June 14, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch set for June 21; will sport 64MP camera

Samsung is releasing its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M32 in India on June 21. Here is what we know.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
June 14, 2021 3:26:58 pm
Samsung Galaxy M32, Samsung Galaxy M32 specs, Samsung Galaxy M32 features, Samsung Galaxy M32 launch, Galaxy M32 price,The Samsung Galaxy M32 will come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with support for 90Hz refresh rate (Image source : Amazon / Samsung)

Samsung is releasing its latest mid-budget smartphone; the Galaxy M32 in India on June 21. The smartphone will be available via Amazon and the company has uploaded a teaser site for the smartphone on the e-commerce website. The smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen. Here is everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy M32.

Galaxy M32: Confirmed specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 will come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness. The smartphone will feature a quad rear camera setup which will he headlined by a 64MP primary shooter.

The device will also get a 20MP selfie shooter. The Samsung Galaxy M32 will pack a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone is expected at starting price of below Rs 15,000.

Galaxy M32: Expected Specifications

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 6GB RAM options.

The smartphone is expected to run on Android 11 with One UI on top.

