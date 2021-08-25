Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launched in India: How it compares against Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord CE

Samsung has launched a new mid-range smartphone in India – Galaxy M32 5G. The device packs a 5G MediaTek processor, a quad-rear camera setup, Samsung’s Knox security built-in, a 5,000mAh battery and a big enough display. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is priced under Rs 25,000 price segment and will be seen competing against Mi 10i and OnePlus Nord CE. Here’s a quick comparison of all the three mid-range phones.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord CE: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a starting price of Rs 20,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is available on Amazon for Rs 21,999. The mentioned price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The OnePlus Nord CE can be purchased for Rs 22,999 through Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord CE: Design, display

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M32 5G offers a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity-V display, but operates at HD+ resolution. It features a standard design. You will see a waterdrop-style notched display and three cameras at the back.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i, on the other hand, packs a slightly larger 6.67-inch display with support for full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, NTSC 84 percent colour gamut, 450nits peak brightness, and 1500:01 contrast ratio. The panel even supports HDR10+ and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device even has TUV Rheinland certification. It even has a circular notch, which is visible at the top-centre position.

The OnePlus Nord CE too has a single punch-hole display design and a triple rear camera setup. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord CE: Processor and more

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G carries a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB via a microSD card. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Mi 10i comes with features like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP53 splash-proof rating, dual stereo speakers, IR Blaster, and dual-band satellite navigation. The mid-range device was launched with Android 10 out of the box, and it is currently running on the latest Android OS. It is powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G ships with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. The smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU. It is backed by up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor and includes a superlinear speaker with noise cancellation support.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord CE: Camera

For photos, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G features a quad rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone sports a 13MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10i has a quad rear camera setup, including a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree field of view. The setup also includes a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, Xiaomi has included a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G offers a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device supports multi-autofocus (using PDAF+CAF) as well. One can even record 4K videos at 30fps. For selfies, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera, paired with an f/2.45 aperture and EIS support.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord CE: Battery

The new Samsung phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Xiaomi’s Mi 10i comes with a 4,820mAh battery. The company ships a 33W fast charger with the phone. The OnePlus smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery. The company bundles a 30W charger. All the smartphones come with a USB Type-C port.