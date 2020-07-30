Galaxy M31s: Samsung’s new mid-range smartphone is aimed at OnePlus Nord

The Galaxy M31s doesn’t look radically different from the Galaxy M31, but there are welcome improvements. (Image: Samsung) The Galaxy M31s doesn’t look radically different from the Galaxy M31, but there are welcome improvements. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung on Thursday launched a new, mid-range Galaxy M31s in India without its hyped in-person event as the entire country remains under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Galaxy M31s is a superior version of the existing Galaxy M31, with a bigger screen and improved cameras. It starts at Rs 19,499, and goes on sale on August 6 through Amazon India.

The Galaxy M31s doesn’t look radically different from the Galaxy M31, but there are welcome improvements. Gone is the physical fingerprint scanner on the rear and instead the M31s has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. While the phone continues to have a premium plastic finish, the screen size has increased to 6.5-inches. The M31s has the centered punch-hole camera, similar to the Galaxy M31.

The Galaxy M31s has a quad-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 64MP IMX682 sensor with big 1.8µm pixels, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth camera. It is supported by a 32MP front-facing camera. For the first time, Samsung is bringing its signature Singe Take camera feature to the Galaxy M-series smartphone. For those of you who are not aware, Single Take lets you adjust the camera shutter while the phone will shoot the photos and videos from all angles, and pull out the best moments in an album. The Galaxy M31s is also capable of capturing videos in 4K as well as support super-slow motions. There is a dedicated night mode for capturing images in low-light conditions.

The Galaxy M31s has the same Exynos 9611 processor as the Galaxy M31. The 4G LTE phone comes in two versions, with either 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 21,499. The M31s features a pretty large 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen and a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charger inside the box. There are two colour variants at launch, Mirage Black and Mirage Blue. The phone does support a microSD card slot as well as 3.5mm headphone jack.

The launch of the Galaxy M31s comes at a time when the overall sales of smartphones have dropped in India due to the coronavirus pandemic. The M31s appears to be a compelling option for those who don’t want to spend more on Samsung’s flagship smartphones. The M31s will help Samsung to tap in the mid-range smartphone market, which is booming in the country.

With the Galaxy M31s, Samsung aims to take on OnePlus Nord, which starts at Rs 24,999. The latter phone will go on sale starting August 4 via OnePlus.in and Amazon India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd