Samsung Galaxy M31s to be priced under Rs 20,000: Quick recap at all we know

A lot has been said about the upcoming Galaxy M31s set to launch in India tomorrow, July 30. The Samsung Galaxy M31s will succeed Galaxy M31 that launched in the country earlier this year. With the smartphone, the South Korean manufacturer will aim to take on the likes of other phones such as the OnePlus Nord, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme X3, among others. Similar to all other previous generation M series phones the upcoming Galaxy M31 is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000.

The Galaxy M31s will go on sale for the first time during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 starting from August 6 till August 7. Ahead of the launch, Samsung revealed a lot of details about the Galaxy M31s including the screen, camera, and some other departments.

Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the upcoming Galaxy M31s so far and its pricing.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: What we know

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has already revealed some pictures of the Galaxy M31s. The phone packs a similar rectangular camera module at the back and Infinity O display on the front. At the rear side, the device includes four cameras at the back and a single sensor for selfies.

In terms of camera specifications, the phone is expected to include a primary 64MP image sensor coupled with 12MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP depth sensor and 5MP macro lens. For selfies, the Galaxy M31s is tipped to include a 32MP selfie shooter. The phone will feature an Intelli-cam and Single Take mode that will let users capture photos and videos simultaneously at the same time.

Samsung will go with the Exynos 9611 chipset for the Galaxy M31s paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company is expected to launch another variant of the phone as well including 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. No details on whether the device will come with microSD card support for storage expansion or not.

The phone is expected to have the fingerprint sensor on the side instead of the rear panel or under the screen. It will include an sAMOLED screen with full HD+ resolution. The screen size is expected to be slightly bigger than the predecessor – 6.5-inches.

One of the biggest highlights of the Samsung Galaxy M31s is said to be the battery. The phone is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery coupled with 22.5W fast charging support.

It is expected to come in two colour options including Mirage Black and Mirage Blue.

