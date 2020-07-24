Samsung Galaxy M31s launch next week: Should Galaxy M31 users wait for it?

Samsung Galaxy M31s to have some meaningful upgrades over Galaxy M31 (Image: Amazon) Samsung Galaxy M31s to have some meaningful upgrades over Galaxy M31 (Image: Amazon)

Samsung is all set to launch a new M series smartphone in the country next week – Galaxy M31s. The smartphone will go official on July 30, Friday, via an online launch event that is set to begin at 12noon. After the launch, the smartphone will be available on Amazon India website the company has confirmed. With the upcoming Galaxy M31s Samsung could take on the likes of phones like Poco M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 6 Pro.

Last week the e-commerce listing page revealed some details about the Galaxy M31s and now almost the full specifications of the phone have appeared on the internet. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy M31s so far.

Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M31s

The specification details of the upcoming Samsung phone have been revealed by Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal via a tweet.

As per the tweet, the Samsung Galaxy M31s will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 407ppi pixel density which is slightly bigger than the predecessor M31. The Galaxy M31 includes a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen.

The tipster also said that the upcoming Samsung phone will include four cameras at the back including a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12MP sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor with an f/1.24 lens, and a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the phone is said to include a 32MP sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The rumoured camera details suggest that the M31s will feature better pair of cameras when compared to the Galaxy M31. The predecessor includes a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera combination at the back. On the front, the phone features a 32MP selfie shooter.

The tipster also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M31s will be powered by Exynos 9611 and backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Additionally, the smartphone is rumoured to be available in two variants 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and in two colour options including Mirage Black and Mirage Blue.

Should Galaxy M31 look forward to it?

Taking rumors into consideration the Galaxy M31s will not be a massive upgrade over the Galaxy M31. The phone will have very minimal upgrades over the M31 in terms of screen, cameras, among others. So, it may not make a lot of sense to upgrade to the M31s if you are a Galaxy M31 user but for others, M31s could be a very good option to consider under Rs 20,000 price point.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M31s is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 similar to the predecessor. Samsung will reveal the pricing on July 30.

