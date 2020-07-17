Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch in July: Can it be as good as Galaxy M31?

Samsung Galaxy M31s coming to India this mon, sale to begin next month (Express photo) Samsung Galaxy M31s coming to India this mon, sale to begin next month (Express photo)

For the last few years, Samsung is going really big with its M series in India. In February this year, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer launched the Galaxy M31 and now as far as rumours are concerned the M31s is coming soon. Samsung, however, is yet to confirm the smartphone. Past reports suggested that the M31s will take some time to launch.

According to a fresh report coming from IANS Samsung will launch the Galaxy M31s in July. The sale, however, is said to begin only next month, in August. The launch and the sale date are still a mystery.

With the upcoming Galaxy M31s Samsung could take on the likes of phones like Poco M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 6 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy M31s could be similar to M31

Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been subjected to several leaks and rumours, providing us with details related to the device. The Galaxy M31s has been spotted on several certification websites such as Geekbench, TUV Rheinland, and Safety Korea with some of the key specifications.

According to the listing on the certification sites the Samsung Galaxy M31s will come with a model number SM-M317F and run on octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Listings also suggest that the Galaxy M31s will come packed with a massive 6000mAh battery, an AMOLED screen, and a 64MP quad rear camera setup.

The rumours specifications give us an idea that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M31s will not be very different from the already available Galaxy M31, which according to our review was a ‘paisa vasool’ smartphone. The Galaxy M31 equips a 6.4-inch Infinity U FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Exynos 9611 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, 64MP quad rear cameras, 6000mAh battery, 15W fast charging support and Android 10, One UI 2.0.

Expect a fresh design

For now, there’s no clarity as to how the two phones — Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M31s — will differ. Considering the specifications of the M31 and rumours details of the M31s we could see very minimal changes.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a rectangular camera module at the back which stands different from other phones at the price point but the same as previous Samsung phones. We expect Samsung to bring a fresh design for the M31s given the Galaxy M31 looked exactly like the M30s. So, with the upcoming M31s, a new design is what we are expecting.

Galaxy M31s expected price in India

In terms of pricing too the Samsung Galaxy M31s could be at par with the M31 that starts at a price of Rs 14,999. Samsung is yet to reveal the official pricing of the phone but it is tipped to be priced under Rs 20,000, of course. The M30s was also priced under Rs 20,000 and so will be the successor of it. The smartphone is said to go on sale next month, in August, on Amazon.in. The sale date is yet to be revealed.

