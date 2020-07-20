Samsung Galaxy M31s: Release date, leaks, price, and what we know

The company will be revealing the price of the smartphone on July 30 at the launch. (Image: Amazon) The company will be revealing the price of the smartphone on July 30 at the launch. (Image: Amazon)

Samsung is set to launch its budget Galaxy M31s smartphone in India on July 30 at 12 PM IST. This will be the successor to the Galaxy M31, which was launched back in February. The company has set up a microsite on Amazon for the same, revealing a few key features like a 64MP quad rear camera setup, 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and a full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The microsite also consists of a few teaser images, which reveal that the device will feature a centred hole-punch cutout to accommodate the front camera, unlike the waterdrop style notch featured in the Galaxy M31. Here we will ba taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch on July 30.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Expected price

The company will be revealing the price of the smartphone on July 30 at the launch. Thanks to the microsite, we know that the device will be sold on Amazon. The company has already set up a ‘Notify Me” button to keep interested users up to date with the happenings.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy M31s will be made available starting August 6 and will have a starting price of around Rs 20,000. To recall, the Galaxy M31 launched with a starting price of Rs 17,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Confirmed specifications

The Amazon microsite confirms that the device will launch in a While-Blue gradient colour variant. We expect the company to launch multiple colourways of the device on July 30. The device will sport a centred hole punch similar to the Galaxy S20 series to accommodate the front camera module. On the back, the device will feature a 64MP quad camera setup, which will come with features like Single Take, which will allow users to capture multiple photos and videos with just one take.

The device will be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and the ability to reverse charge. The device will feature a full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The company has not mentioned the size of the display. Due to the Super AMOLED display panel, we expect the company to integrate an in-display fingerprint on to the device.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31s was recently spotted on Geekbench sporting the model number SM-M317F. According to the listing, the device will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. The device managed to get a score of 347 in the single-core test and a score of 1,256 in the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing also reveals that the device will be running Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OneUI skin on top.

According to a report by SamMobile, the device will come in two internal storage variants: 64GB and 128GB. The report further states that the device will come with expandable storage support.

Other than this, not much is known about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone. We expect more details to be revealed near to the launch.

