Samsung Galaxy M31 with Exynos 9611, Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy M31 will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 6GB RAM. (Image: Geekbench) Samsung Galaxy M31 will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 6GB RAM. (Image: Geekbench)

Samsung Galaxy M31, which succeeds the mid-range Galaxy M30 could be unveiled in the beginning of 2020. Ahead of the official launch, a new Samsung smartphone with model number SM-M315F spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench is believed to be Samsung Galaxy M31.

The Geekbench listing reveals key specifications such as the processor, storage, and more. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 6GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy M31 will run the latest Android 10. The phone scored 348 in single-core performance and 1214 in multi-core performance respectively.

Details about Samsung Galaxy M31 are limited but rumours hint at a triple rear camera sensor with a 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, and a third 5MP depth sensor lens. In comparison, Galaxy M30, which was launched in India in February has a 13MP main sensor, 5MP depth-sensor and 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor at the back.

Samsung Galaxy M30 packs an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor and comes in 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant. The two models are priced at Rs 17,990 and Rs 14,990, respectively.

Later in September, Samsung also launched Galaxy M30s in its Galaxy M30 series. The smartphone has the same Exynos 9611 processor that is expected for Galaxy M31 and a 48MP primary sensor at the back. The rest of the two rear sensors of the triple camera setup include 5MP depth camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view.

The highlight feature of the Galaxy M30 phones seem to be battery as both devices pack big batteries. Samsung Galaxy M30 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy M30s gets a 6,000mAh one. It is expected that Samsung will continue this trend with Galaxy M31 as well, though nothing can be said for sure at this point since there is no official confirmation.

