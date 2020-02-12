Samsung Galaxy M31 to launch on Feb 25 with 64MP quad cameras, 6000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy M31 will launch on February 25 with 6000mAh battery, 64MP camera. (Image: Samsung) The Samsung Galaxy M31 will launch on February 25 with 6000mAh battery, 64MP camera. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung’s Galaxy M-series is set to add a new phone in 2020 with the launch of Galaxy M31 on February 25, 2020, at 12 noon. The phone will debut as the successor to the Galaxy M30 and a microsite created by Samsung on its India website reveals the phone to have a 64MP quad-rear camera setup and a 6,000mAh battery alongside the launch date.

The microsite also reveals the design of the upcoming Galaxy M31. The phone will have a gradient back finish, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a rectangular camera module– similar to the last year’s Galaxy M30s smartphone. Amazon India is also featuring a dedicated microsite for the phone confirming that it will be carrying the device after the launch.

The official microsite also shows that the Galaxy M31 will feature a Super AMOLED screen like the other Galaxy M30-series phones. The phone also carries a dot-notch on top to house the front camera, which the company likes to call an Infinity-U display.

Galaxy M31 rumoured specifications

Samsung has not revealed any more details about the upcoming phone, however, if go by the recent leaks and rumours, the Galaxy M31 will run Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0 on top. The phone is said to come with the Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

The quad-camera setup is said to carry a 64MP primary camera clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide lens and two 5MP camera sensor. The front camera sensor is reported to feature a 32MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy M31 is expected to come in two RAM and storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

It is unclear at the moment whether Samsung will host an event to launch the Galaxy M31 or unveil it online as Redmi did with the Redmi 8A Dual‘s launch. Samsung is also supposed to come with successors of its Galaxy M10, M20, and M40 in 2020, which will debut as the Galaxy M11, M21, and M41 respectively. At the moment, we know that the first 2020 M-series phone will be the Galaxy M31 and Samsung will unveil the rest of the devices later this year.

