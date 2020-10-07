Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime India launch soon; details out on Amazon

The Amazon teaser page reveals a number of key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime. (Image: Amazon)

Samsung is set to launch yet another Galaxy M series smartphone in India soon following the Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51. The phone has been teased on the Amazon India website. The page doesn’t reveal the launch date, pricing or even the phone’s name. However, if you subscribe for updates, the company sends you a mail stating “Thank you for subscribing/opting-in to Samsung M31 Prime.”

The dedicated teaser page shows some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone and also pictures of the device. The upcoming Galaxy M31 Prime will be a successor to the Galaxy M31, which was launched in India back in February this year. It is said that both Samsung devices will share similar specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime specs

The Amazon teaser page reveals a few specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime. It states that the device will be powered by Samsung’s own 10nm Exynos 9611 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The device will come with expandable storage of up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone will pack an Infinity-U display. It will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The Samsung device will feature an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor and virtual light sensing. It will feature a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it will feature a 32MP sensor for taking selfies. Both the camera setups support 4K video recording and slow-motion captures.

