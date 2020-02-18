Samsung Galaxy M31 India price revealed ahead of launch: What we know so far

Samsung Galaxy M31 features 64MP quad-rear cameras, 6000mAh battery. (Image: Amazon) Samsung Galaxy M31 features 64MP quad-rear cameras, 6000mAh battery. (Image: Amazon)

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M31 in India on February 25, 2020, at 1 pm. The company has already revealed the design and key specifications of the device ahead of launch but now the pricing of the upcoming M-series smartphone has also been leaked.

According to news agency IANS, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available in two storage models and its price will start at Rs 15,999. As per the report, the Galaxy M31 will feature 6GB of RAM and it will be available in 64GB internal storage model and a higher 128GB ROM model as well.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

The Galaxy M31 will debut as the successor to the Galaxy M30. Samsung has made a microsite for the upcoming phone on its India website revealing the phone’s complete design and key specifications. Amazon’s India website also carries a microsite of the phone confirming that the Galaxy M31 will be available on the platform when it is launched.

The phone sports a design similar to the last year’s Galaxy M30s smartphone featuring a gradient back finish, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a rectangular camera-module. The microsites reveal that the Galaxy M31 sports a 64MP quad-rear camera setup, a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Apart from the official confirmation of Galaxy M31’s key specifications, leaks and rumours reveal the rest of the features of the device. The Galaxy M31 will reportedly run Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0 on top and draw power from an Exynos 9611 processor.

The other three sensors on the 64MP quad-camera setup are said to include an 8MP ultrawide lens and two 5MP camera sensors. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is reported to feature a 32MP selfie shooter at the front.

