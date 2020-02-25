Samsung Galaxy M31 launch, iQoo 3 launch LIVE updates: Expected specs, price

Samsung Galaxy M31, iQoo 3 smartphone launch today: The Galaxy M31 will go on sale on Amazon, while iQoo 3 sale will be on Flipkart. (Image for iQoo logo from Flipkart) Samsung Galaxy M31, iQoo 3 smartphone launch today: The Galaxy M31 will go on sale on Amazon, while iQoo 3 sale will be on Flipkart. (Image for iQoo logo from Flipkart)

Samsung will announce its new Galaxy M31 smartphone today at 1 pm, which will be a mid-range smartphone. The Galaxy M31 is not the only launch smartphone launch scheduled for today. iQoo, which is a new brand from vivo, is announcing its iQoo 3 flagship phone, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor and will be a 5G-ready device. The iQoo 3 launch is taking place in Mumbai at 12.30 pm.

The Galaxy M31 will come with a 64MP triple camera at the back and a big 6000 mAh battery. Samsung had previously introduced this on the M30s. The M series is the budget friendly one from Samsung and limited to online sales. It will go on sale on Amazon India. The starting price is expected to be under Rs 15,000 for the Galaxy M31 smartphone.

The iQoo 3 is a flagship level smartphone and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. It will also be a 5G-ready phone, similar to the Realme X50 Pro 5G, which was introduced yesterday. It will likely sport a 48MP quad rear camera and a punch-hole display on the front. The phone is also expected to come with 55W fast charging support.