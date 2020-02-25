Samsung Galaxy M31 launch, iQoo 3 launch LIVE updates: Expected specs, price

Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 25, 2020 11:01:34 am
Samsung Galaxy M31, iQoo 3 smartphone launch today: The Galaxy M31 will go on sale on Amazon, while iQoo 3 sale will be on Flipkart.

Samsung will announce its new Galaxy M31 smartphone today at 1 pm, which will be a mid-range smartphone. The Galaxy M31 is not the only launch smartphone launch scheduled for today. iQoo, which is a new brand from vivo, is announcing its iQoo 3 flagship phone, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor and will be a 5G-ready device. The iQoo 3 launch is taking place in Mumbai at 12.30 pm.

The Galaxy M31 will come with a 64MP triple camera at the back and a big 6000 mAh battery. Samsung had previously introduced this on the M30s. The M series is the budget friendly one from Samsung and limited to online sales. It will go on sale on Amazon India. The starting price is expected to be under Rs 15,000 for the Galaxy M31 smartphone.

The iQoo 3 is a flagship level smartphone and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. It will also be a 5G-ready phone, similar to the Realme X50 Pro 5G, which was introduced yesterday. It will likely sport a 48MP quad rear camera and a punch-hole display on the front. The phone is also expected to come with 55W fast charging support.

Live Blog

Highlights

    11:01 (IST)25 Feb 2020
    iQoo 3 livestream: How to watch the event

    iQOO will livestream the launch event on its official website iqoo.com, on its social media handles and also on Flipkart.  The YouTube link for the event is now live.  iQoo is a new brand in India. It launched as a sub-brand of vivo in China last year. The iQoo 3 is being touted as a flagship phone, one which will offer the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor for the Indian market. 

    10:57 (IST)25 Feb 2020
    Samsung Galaxy M31: How to watch livestream

    Samsung's Galaxy M31 will go on sale on Amazon India. The website has a  dedicated banner running for the launch, which will take place at 1 pm. Samsung will reveal the price and RAM+storage combination for the phone. According to reports, the Galaxy M31 will come with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage on board. Read more on how to watch livestream here.

    Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications 

    The Galaxy M31 has a gradient back finish, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and four cameras at the back. The camera at the back includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth camera. The Galaxy M31 will have a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and a a big 6,000mAh battery. The phone will run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The processor is expected to be Samsung's own Exynos 9611. The phone will likely have a 32MP front camera for selfies.

