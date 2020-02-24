Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, expected price

Samsung Galaxy M31 features 6000mAh battery and 64MP quad-rear camera setup. (Image: Amazon) Samsung Galaxy M31 features 6000mAh battery and 64MP quad-rear camera setup. (Image: Amazon)

Samsung’s first M-series smartphone of 2020, the Galaxy M31, is scheduled to launch in India tomorrow at 1 pm. The phone features a Super AMOLED screen, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery. Samsung itself revealed the design and key specifications of the upcoming device ahead of launch and it will reveal the rest of the features and pricing at the Feb 25 launch event.

Samsung Galaxy M31 launch event: How to watch livestream

Samsung is expected to live stream the launch of the Galaxy M31 smartphone tomorrow at its official social media channels and India YouTube account. We will also be covering the launch of the new phone and you can stay tuned to know the pricing of the phone when it is announced.

Samsung Galaxy M31 pricing

Samsung has yet to announce the pricing of the Galaxy M31 but according to news agency IANS, the phone will be available in two storage models and the price will start at Rs 15,999. As per the report, the Galaxy M31 will feature 6GB of RAM and arrive in 64GB and 128GB internal storage models.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

The Galaxy M31 is the successor to the last year’s Samsung Galaxy M30s smartphone, which came with a 6,000mAh battery. The phone’s microsite on Samsung’s India website and Amazon India website reveal its design and specifications. The device features a gradient back finish, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a rectangular camera-module carrying four camera sensors.

The microsites reveal that the Galaxy M31 sports a 64MP primary lens at the back clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth camera. The phone features a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and a 6,000mAh battery.

According to a report, the phone will run Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0 on top. It will reportedly draw power from an Exynos 9611 processor and the front camera on the phone will be a 32MP selfie shooter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd