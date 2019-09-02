Samsung Galaxy M30s with triple rear cameras, 6,000mAh battery to launch on Sept 18

Samsung Galaxy M30s saw numerous leaks in the past week and now the device is official with a September release date. The latest M-series device will be launched in India on Septemeber 18, as revealed by a microsite on Amazon India website, dedicated to the Samsung Galaxy M30s.

The page on the e-commerce site reveals the look of the phone as well as its highlights, which include triple-rear camera setup, 6,000mAh battery, Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, and a new processor. The page also hints that the primary sensor on the back will be a 48MP lens.

At the front, the Galaxy M30s looks exactly like the Galaxy M30, however, at the back, the phone looks a little different. The camera sensors at the back are aligned in a vertical line to the left but the camera module takes a broader area in the shape of a rectangle.

There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in the aligned to the centre, just above the Samsung branding. The back of the Galaxy M30s is a Blue and Turquoise gradient coloured.

Recently, a Sammobile report leaked the specifications of the Galaxy M30s, which fall in line with the details revealed by Samsung so far. So, we expect the other details to be correct as well.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications (leaked)

As per the report, the upcoming Samsung device will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9610 processor, a considerable upgrade over the Exynos 7904 in the Galaxy M30. The phone will reportedly feature a 48MP primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor.

The Galaxy M30s is said to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The phone is said to come in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB model and it will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.