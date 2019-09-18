Samsung Galaxy M30s, M10s launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung has launched two mid-range smartphones – Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s – in India. Both smartphones are aimed to take on some of the popular phones from Xiaomi and Realme. The Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s feature bigger batteries and ultra-wide angle lens.

Samsung Galaxy M30s: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30s is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,999. The phone will be available starting September 29 on Amazon India and Samsung eStore.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the phone sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+sAMOLED Infinity-U display. The phone is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor which is built on a 10nm manufacturing process. The highlight of the Galaxy M30s is a 6,000mAh battery which should last days on a single charge. The phone runs Samsung’s OneUI, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. A fingerprint scanner is on the backside.

On the camera front, the phone comes with three cameras on the back. The setup consists of a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP depth camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view. On the front, you will find a 16MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy M10s: Price, specifications

Samsung has also launched the Galaxy M10s, a slightly improved version of the Galaxy M10. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ (720p) sAMOLED Infinity-V display and is powered by an Exynos 7884B octa-core processor, backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB.

Other features of the M10s include a 4,000mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner, dual rear-facing cameras (13MP+ 5MP), an 8MP front-facing cameras and OneUI.

The Galaxy M10s will be available at Rs 8,999 for the 3+32GB variant. The phone can be purchased in Stone Blue and Piano Black colour options.