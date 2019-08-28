Samsung Galaxy M30s leaks, could feature 6000mAh battery, triple rear cameras

Samsung is refreshing its A-series and M-series device as it attaches an ‘s’ suffix with some improvements here and there. Recently it launched the Galaxy A10s with dual rear cameras and looks like it is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M30s with a 6,000mAh battery.

As per a Sammobile report, the new variant of the Galaxy M30 will be called the Galaxy M30s with model number SM-M307F, and it will carry a 6,000mAh battery. The report carries full specifications of the upcoming Samsung device and from the looks of it, Galaxy M30s might have an upgraded triple rear camera setup and a more powerful processor as well.

YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary tweeted a promotional picture hinting at 6,000mAh battery and hashtag #GoMonster, but he did not reveal the source of the teaser. The emphasis on alphabet’ in the hashtag confirms the phone to be an M-series Samsung smartphone and our money is on the Galaxy M30s.

Samsung Galaxy M30s leaked specifications

As per the report, the Galaxy M30s could be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9610 processor, which will be a considerable upgrade compared to the Exynos 7904 in the Galaxy M30. At the back, the phone is said to carry an upgraded triple rear camera of 48MP+8MP+5MP, in comparison to the 13MP+5MP+5MP triple rear cameras of the Galaxy M30.

Just saw this image…Lagta hai kuch naya kamaal hone waala hai…#GoMonster? @SamsungIndia Kya chal raha hai? Phir se kuch bada leke aane wale ho kya? Aapka kya kehna hai dosto? pic.twitter.com/71WDnLwPJC — Gaurav Chaudhary (@TechnicalGuruji) August 26, 2019

As per the report, the Galaxy M30s sports a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor. The 6,000mAh battery will also reportedly support 25W fast charging. The rest of the specifications are more or less the same for the smartphone.

The Galaxy M30s is said to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution, a 16MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It will run Android 9 Pie out of the box and the phone will be offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB + 128GB variants.