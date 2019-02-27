Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple cameras launched in India:

Samsung has launched its Galaxy M30 smartphone in India. Like the previous Galaxy M10 and M20, the M30 will be online exclusive and will be sold on Amazon India and the Samsung online store. The Galaxy M30 will be one of the first phones from the company to sport a triple camera in this price segment.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Sale date, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy M30 will be made available to consumers via Amazon and the company own website starting March 5. The device comes in two RAM/internal storage variants – 6 GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 4 GB RAM/64GB storage priced at Rs 17,990 and Rs 14,990, respectively.

In term of launch offers, the Galaxy M30 will come bundled with a double data offer for Reliance Jio customers on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ resolution display, which has the Infinity-U notch on the front for the selfie camera. The Galaxy M30 runs the Samsung Exynos 7904 processor, which is an octa-core one. Samsung had also introduced this processor in the previous M20 smartphone.

The RAM and storage options on the new Galaxy M30 phone is 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage, which is expandable to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card. The Galaxy M30 has triple cameras at the back, which includes a 13MP main sensor, 5MP depth-sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor as well.

Like the Galaxy M20, the M30 phone also comes with a big 5000 mAh battery, and it also comes with support for fast-charging. The Galaxy M30 has a Type-C USB Port at the bottom. The phone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Samsung’s Experience UI 9.5 on top.