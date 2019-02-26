Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch tomorrow: Livestream timings, expected specs and price

Samsung will be launching the third smartphone under its budget Galaxy M-series lineup, dubbed Samsung Galaxy M30 tomorrow. The device will be sold exclusively on Amazon and is expected to launch with a starting price tag of Rs 14,990.

Advertising

The Galaxy M series is an online exclusive series of smartphones, which the company is pitching against Xiaomi’s Redmi smartphones in India. The company has said that the new series is targetted towards millennials and is the first series of smartphones to features the company’s Infinity-U display.

Samsung Galaxy M30: livestream details

Samsung will not be holding a special event for the launch of the Galaxy M30. Instead, it will be doing a live launch, just like the Galaxy M10 and M20 on Amazon, YouTube and its own website. The launch will start at 6 pm IST.

Notify me pages are already live on Amazon and the company’s website, showing how the device will look like from the front and the back.

The Galaxy M30, just like the M10 and M20 will be launching first in India, followed by any other countries that the company plans to launch it in.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are priced at Rs 7,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively for the base variants.

Samsung Galaxy M30: specifications

Samsung has already revealed most of the key specifications online. The device will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 2220×1080 pixels. The device will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 processor paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage.

The device will run Google’s Android operating system with the company’s own Experience UI skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery.

Advertising

It will come with a triple camera setup on the back and a single camera on the front to take selfies.