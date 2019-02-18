Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch in India on February 27, a day ahead of Redmi Note 7

Samsung Galaxy M30 will launch in India on February 27, just a day before Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launches in the market. Samsung’s Galaxy M30 will be Amazon exclusive like the Galaxy M10 and M20 phones before it. Samsung tweeted out details for the launch of its Galaxy M30 on its Twitter page. The price of the Galaxy M30 is expected to be Rs 14,990 for the base variant, according to previous reports.

The Galaxy M series from Samsung is being pitched as a challenger to the Redmi phones in the market. The Galaxy M10 and M20 were launched first in January with a starting price of Rs 7,990 and Rs 10,990 respectively. Samsung has kept the Galaxy M series as online exclusive and said that the phones are targeted towards millenials

Galaxy M30 will have a Super AMOLED Infinity V display series. The Galaxy M series is the first from the company to sport a notched display. The Galaxy M10 and M20 though came with an LCD display, and not an SAMOLED like the M30 is tipped to sport.

The Galaxy M30 will also come with a triple camera as is clear from the image shared by Samsung on its Twitter page. The details of the triple camera configuration are unclear.

The phone will continue with a 5000 mAh battery like we saw on the Galaxy M20 device. The Galaxy M30 will also be powered by the Exynos 7904 processor from the company, which is an octa-core one with two RAM and storage configurations expected.

Samsung Galaxy M30 will have a 4GB+64GB option and a higher 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The Galaxy M30 will likely have a dedicated microSD slot as we saw on the previous phones. The phone will also be dual-SIM.

Samsung Galaxy M30 will be unveiled on Amazon India at 6 pm. The Galaxy M30 will be online exclusive and sold via Amazon and Samsung’s own online store as well.

In comparison, the Galaxy M10 was launched in two variants in India; 2GB RAM+16GB internal storage at Rs 7,990 and 3GB RAM+32GB storage at Rs 8,990. The Galaxy M20 starts at Rs 10,990 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 12,990 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage.